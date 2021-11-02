National Bankshares Raises Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CDUAF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $29.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

