National Bankshares Raises Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$37.00

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CDUAF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $29.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

