National Bankshares Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$20.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.18.

HR.UN stock opened at C$17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.06. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.23 and a 52 week high of C$17.27.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

