National Fuel Gas (NFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFG. Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.