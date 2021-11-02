National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NHI. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

