National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.990-$3.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.040 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.63.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 41,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

