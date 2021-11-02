NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 285.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.14 ($3.75).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NWG traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 223.40 ($2.92). The stock had a trading volume of 14,275,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,233,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.35. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120.22 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The firm has a market cap of £25.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

