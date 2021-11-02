NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 224.50 ($2.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £25.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.35. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07).

In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

