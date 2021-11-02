Needham & Company LLC Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $96.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $79.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.62.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.