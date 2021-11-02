NeoPhotonics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,424 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,334% compared to the typical daily volume of 169 call options.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

NPTN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. 537,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

