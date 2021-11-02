Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $666.76.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $682.29 on Tuesday. Netflix has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $690.97. The company has a market cap of $302.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $610.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

