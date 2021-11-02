Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $120.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.20.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock traded down $10.64 on Thursday, hitting $95.58. 2,808,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,700. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

