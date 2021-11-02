Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NBIX opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.