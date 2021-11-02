Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

