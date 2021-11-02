New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 320.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 109,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMFC opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.51 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

