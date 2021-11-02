Newscrypto Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $134.39 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00081638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00075635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00101433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,630.78 or 1.00290755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,449.58 or 0.07013135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002839 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.