NFT Index (NFTI) Price Reaches $2,948.41 on Exchanges

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $41,237.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 75.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $2,948.41 or 0.04644457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.31 or 0.00219441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00093528 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

