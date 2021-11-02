NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Hits $78.14 on Major Exchanges

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $78.14 or 0.00127547 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $69,942.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00080402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00104192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,824.21 or 0.99276999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.27 or 0.07044992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022718 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

