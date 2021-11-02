Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.530-$5.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.69 billion.

Shares of NDEKY opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nitto Denko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

