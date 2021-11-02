Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Up 26.1% in October

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,640 shares of company stock worth $736,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 151,472 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nkarta by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTX opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $559.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.27. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

NKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.