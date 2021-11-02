Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Noir has a market capitalization of $130,370.10 and $236.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noir has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00102405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.01 or 0.00428817 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00045325 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,485,058 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

