Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.32.
Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Nokia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,686 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
