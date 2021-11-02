Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Nokia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,686 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

