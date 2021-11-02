Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.25 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.25 ($6.18) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.83 ($6.86).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

