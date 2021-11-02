Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOKIA. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.83 ($6.86).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

