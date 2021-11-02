Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nomura Real Estate in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Nomura Real Estate alerts:

NMEHF stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. Nomura Real Estate has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.