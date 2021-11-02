Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.20 ($13.18) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.00 ($12.94) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NRDBY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 63,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,274. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

