Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.60% of First Merchants worth $36,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 17.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 621,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 92,994 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 39.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 99,588 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

FRME opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

