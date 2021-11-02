Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,773 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of National Fuel Gas worth $36,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NFG opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.