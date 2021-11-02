Northern Trust Corp Purchases 10,599 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $34,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

NYSE:SBH opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.