Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $35,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

