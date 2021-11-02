Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,557 shares of the software’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.68% of Altair Engineering worth $35,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $792,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,199 shares of company stock worth $29,448,274 over the last 90 days. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -869.56 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $78.73.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

