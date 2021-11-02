Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,916 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.49% of WesBanco worth $34,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 38.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 738,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 63.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,674 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

