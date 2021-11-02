Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Cut to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $397.08.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $354.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.10 and its 200 day moving average is $366.40. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.