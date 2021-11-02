NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.41. 437,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,922. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.53 and a 52 week high of C$13.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.22.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

