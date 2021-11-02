NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

