NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Griffin Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOV. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

NOV stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NOV has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,542,000 after buying an additional 1,570,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NOV by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $369,868,000 after buying an additional 900,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

