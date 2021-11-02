Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 6.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.81 and last traded at $183.01. 131,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,577,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average of $196.41.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,935 shares of company stock valued at $37,973,357. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $45,328,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $42,608,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

