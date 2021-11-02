NOW (DNOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.02.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NOW stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 172.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of NOW worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

