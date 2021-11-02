Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2021 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTR. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $72.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

