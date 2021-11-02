Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 58,058 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $40,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMS opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

