Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 514,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $38,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 12.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $2,507,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 50.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

