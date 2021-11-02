Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Boston Beer worth $38,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Bbva USA bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAM opened at $505.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $816.85. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

