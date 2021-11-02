Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,267 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Franklin Resources worth $37,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,611,000 after acquiring an additional 252,788 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $145,468,000 after acquiring an additional 206,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,368,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,769,000 after acquiring an additional 46,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

