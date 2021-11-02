Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Trading 0.7% Higher

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.28. 86,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 368,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $229.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the second quarter worth approximately $8,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 84.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 213,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the first quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the second quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the first quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

