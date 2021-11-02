Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCDGF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.