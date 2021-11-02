Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 431 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

