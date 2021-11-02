Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $366,000 Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,241 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.12% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $287.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.76.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

