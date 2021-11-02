Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $357,000 in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

