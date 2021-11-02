Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $406,000 in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,199,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,599,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,760. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

