Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $3,742,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $389,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $291,259 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USNA opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.