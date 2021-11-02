Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 5,677 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HSIC opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
