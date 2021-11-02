Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 5,677 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

