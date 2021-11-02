Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 9,776 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.06% of Sierra Wireless worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $623.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.94.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

